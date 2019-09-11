Bears Scouting Themselves During the Bye Week

WACO, Texas — The Baylor bears don’t have an opponent to prepare for this week as they enter their first Bye week of the season.

The Bears have only played two games, and have looked about as good as you could look with wins of 56-7 and 63-14 in the first two weeks, but head coach Matt Rhule says there is always work to be done.

“There’s always issues everywhere, and before every accident there’s a warning, and usually we’re blind to those until after the season,” he said Saturday after the game. “We watch the cutups at the end of the season, and we’re like, oh, my goodness, we’re terrible at this, but you don’t really recognize them during the season. So we try to do like a self-autopsy, go back and look at the things that we’re not doing well. I learned that when I worked for Coach Coughlin; try to go from worst to first in certain areas. It’s only a two-game segment, but there’s obviously a lot of things that we still need to work on, so we’ll go back and just try to look at ourselves and see what can we improve on.”

The Bears next game will come on September 21st when they travel to Houston to play Rice.