Bears Shine Bright Through Darkness: David Wetzel Leads Sunday Chapel From Home

WACO, TX – The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop Baylor’s football program from holding team chapel on Palm Sunday, like they did every Sunday during the season. Associate AD for football relations, David Wetzel, led chapel from home today, one week after posting a meaningful video on Twitter.

“Last Sunday Morning I borrowed my neighbors guitar,” David Wetzel Said. “I just felt, I guess it’s just God speaking to me, just to play the song ‘Our God’ by Chris Tomlin. I had my wife film it, I thought we’ll just send that out, just as a message, to tell our players we miss them, and to say we miss chapel.”

Wetzel’s video picked up over 53,400 views on Twitter, sparking the idea to hold Sunday Chapel.

“It was an idea from Joey McGuire and Larry McDonald,” David Wetzel said. “But coach Aranda is making the decisions on these things, and he asked me to do it, and I’m honored to do it, and I’m thankful to be on the staff with him.”

Through Wetzel’s Sunday chapel, he conveyed the message to his players, to not let COVID-19 stop them from reaching their goals, on and off the field.

“This is a time that we can improve ourselves,” David Wetzel said. “Mentally, physically, socially, emotionally and most of all spiritually, and so we can do that, we have the time, to sit back and really focus in on what’s important right now.”