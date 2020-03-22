Closings
Bears Waiting For NCAA to Make Decision on Eligibility

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – It’s a difficult time for sports fans all over the country, who will always be wondering what if, as the NCAA tournament was canceled. Both of Baylor’s basketball teams were re-writing history, and finished as the only Division I school in the country, to have both basketball teams finish in the top 5 in the AP Poll. Currently, a decision has not been made regarding winter sport athletes eligibility, so players have not made a decision, on who is declaring for the NBA draft.

“I did not ask them what they’d like to do,” Scott Drew said. “Because until we know it’s an option to come back, we need to keep pursuing what they would be doing next year, and at the same time, just not finalizing anything until we know that that is their only option.”

