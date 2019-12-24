Bears Will Benefit From Playing Georgia in Sugar Bowl

WACO, TX – The Bears are facing a top-notch Georgia defense, who have given up an average of 12.5 points per game, while the Bears score an average of 35.2 points per game. The Bulldogs are just as strong on offense, and the Bears will benefit from playing a very talented team in the Sugar Bowl.

“Our seniors see it as a great chance, you know they all want to go to the pros,” Matt Rhule said. “Well if you wanna go to the pros, play well against Georgia, and for our young players, you want to build a great team next year, then lets end this on the right note.”