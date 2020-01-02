Behind Enemy Lines: Georgia Bulldogs

NEW ORLEANS, LA – The Georgia Bulldogs are hoping for a sweeter finish this season, after getting whooped by Texas in the Sugar Bowl last year. As for quarterback Jake Fromm, he see’s it as an opportunity for young players.

“I think it says a lot about the guys who are here,” Jake Fromm said. “Who are ready to step up to the challenge and ready to go in an compete. I think it’s awesome for those guys, to show what they’ve been working on all season.”

The Big 12 has a reputation of high flying offenses, and the Bulldogs are expecting a physical game, that will be a four quarter fist fight.

