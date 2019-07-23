Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa State

WACO, TX – Iowa State finished 2018 with a 6-3 conference record; however, this season they’ll have to find a new work horse at running back, since David Montgomery was drafted by the Chicago Bears.

“We certainly lose a tremendous football player,” Matt Campbell said. “A young man in David Montgomery, who for 3 years, was outstanding for us in every way.”

Even though Montgomery rushed for 1,216 yards for 13 touchdowns last year, Matt Campbell is confident someone will fill his shoes.

“I think they all certainly have unique skill sets,” Matt Campbell said. “But the one great thing about David, is David could do everything really well. “

The Cyclones also lost their number one wide receiver to the NFL, Hakeem Butler, who racked up 1,318 yards for 9 touchdowns in 2018. Sophomore quarterback, Brock Purdy, will have to find the next man up, behind a strong offensive line, who is returning all five starters.

“The nice thing about having a guy like Brock,” Matt Campbell said. “Is, Brock was a freshman, and now you kind of get to build an offense around a guy, and it’s great to have a young man that in our world, to have the chance to build upon, and give him some of the reigns of our offense.”

On defense, the Cyclones have high expectations, as they’re returning eight starters, and finished 2018 in first place in the Big 12, in run defense and scoring defense, in addition to second place in pass defense, and total defense.

The Bears face Iowa State on Saturday, September 28th, at McLane Stadium.