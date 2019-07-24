Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas State

WACO, TX – Chris Klieman takes over as Kansas State’s head coach, after the Wildcats posted a 3-6 record in 2018. Klieman replaces Bill Snyder, who retired after 27 years in Manhattan.

“We have a great culture because of what coach did,” Chris Klieman said. “I’m just trying to continue in his legacy, but doing it our own way.”

Before Kansas State, Klieman was the head coach at North Dakota State, where he won 4 National Titles, in the last 5 years. Klieman’s football expertise is well known by Kansas State’s athletic director, Gene Taylor.

“I wouldn’t be here without out athletic director Gene Taylor,” Chris Klieman said. “Who gave me the opportunity at North Dakota State, five years ago, to be the head coach there, and after five great years, gave me an opportunity to come to Kansas State, and be the head football coach here.”

On offense, the Wildcats have big shoes to fill at running back, after losing Alex Barnes to the NFL, who led the conference in rushing last year.

“We need to be able to run the football as effectively as we throw it,” Chris Klieman said. “But the most important thing we need to be able to do, is get the ball into the play makers hands, and it starts for us with our quarterback.”

Kansas State returns their starting quarterback, sophomore Skylar Thompson, who coach Klieman is very familiar with.

“I’m excited to have Skylar Thompson, who I recruited four years ago,” Chris Klieman said. “And offered him a scholarship to at North Dakota State, so I was excited I’m gonna get a chance to be a part of his life and coach him.”

On defense, Kansas State will have a strong front seven, who finished 2018 with the second best run defense in the Big 12.

Baylor faces Kansas State on Saturday, October 5th, in Manhattan, Kansas.