Behind Enemy Lines: Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – A new dawn is breaking on the South Plains as Matt Wells takes the reins of a Texas Tech program that is 57-57 since Mike Leach’s firing in 2009.

Texas Tech has been known for scoring points, and don’t expect that to change under Wells and his offensive coordinator David Yost.

“We want a more run mentality even though we’re going to play the spread and be fast and be aggressive throwing the ball,” Wells said.

Texas Tech returns both Alan Bowman and Jett Duffey, who saw significant time at quarterback in 2018. Duffey was called on, after Bowman suffered a collapsed lung, twice before Duffey himself missed the finale with an injury. At Big 12 Media Days Wells said that Bowman is back to 100%.

“I’m looking forward to coaching Alan these next three years,” Wells said. “He’s a football junky. He’s passionate about what he does. I respect his grind. Alan had a good freshman year. I think he got in seven games and won a few, won several, but I think Alan’s better days are ahead of him.”

Texas Tech’s defense made strides under David Gibbs in the last few seasons and new defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will look to continue that with some good returners like Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, Defensive Back Doug Coleman and Defensive Lineman Broderick Washington.

“I’m an offensive guy,” Wells said. ” I like scoring points more than anybody but I like winning better and I think part of winning is great defense.”

Winning is something that was common on Texas Tech’s campus this spring with the Men’s basketball and baseball program’s making runs to their respective Final Four’s.

“I think it’s inspired me,” Wells said. “It confirms to me the culture that we have at Texas Tech that Kirby Hocutt has created and the whole athletic department I think is inspirational.”

Baylor and Texas Tech will return to Waco for the first time since 2007, after the series was played in the DFW area from 2009-2018.