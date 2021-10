KILLEEN, TX — Leo Buckley Stadium is becoming a home away from home for the Belton Tigers in 2021, and they have thrived there the past two Thursday nights, most recently with a 24-15 win over Shoemaker.

The Tigers used a strong defensive first half to take a 10-0 lead into halftime, and never looked back, as they improve to 5-4 on the season.

Next week, Belton will host Killeen on November 5 at 7:30 pm and Shoemaker will stay at Leo Buckley Stadium and take on Ellison on November 5 at 7:30 pm.