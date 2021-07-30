Oklahoma & Texas Will Join SEC in 2025

Austin, TX (AP) – Regents at Texas and Oklahoma have voted to accept invitations to the Southeastern Conference.

The two Big 12 rivals will start competing in the SEC in 2025. Texas and Oklahoma are bound to the Big 12 and its other eight members by a media rights agreement through the 2024-25 school year.

Oklahoma President Joe Harroz says it had become apparent the Big 12 would be “last in line” for television networks among the power conferences when it came to landing a new TV deal. He says the effects of that include negative impacts on recruiting.