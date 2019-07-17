Big 12 Media Day: Matt Rhule Brings 1st Media Day Reps Back in the Fold

ARLINGTON, TX – The Baylor Bears are getting some buzz, as a possible dark-horse Big 12 Title contender, a far cry from two years ago, when Matt Rhule was faced with questions, about how he was going to fix Baylor’s football program. Rhule has proved in the last two years, he’s an outstanding coach, and that he has high character.

“If I’m about one thing, and if our coaching staff is about one thing, it’s loyalty,” Matt Rhule said. “We believe in family over everything.”

Matt Rhule is thankful for the players who stayed at Baylor, for trusting in his process.

“Brian Nance, and Taylor Young, were there with us, in one of the hardest seasons,” Matt Rhule said. “Taylor Young was a starting linebacker on the All Big 12 Team, he’s saying, ‘why am I going through this,’ well now, he’s getting his start in coaching, he’s gonna be a great coach, and Nance is getting his start in coaching, because they were loyal, at a hard time.”