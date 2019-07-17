Big 12 Media Days: Charlie Brewer Leads Bears by Example

ARLINGTON, TX – There were multiple Big 12 story lines at AT&T Stadium, including the Baylor Bears kicking off the 2019 season, with one of the better quarterbacks in the league, Charlie Brewer.

“He does not lack for confidence,” Matt Rhule said. “I think we put him in his freshman year, at the end of one of the games, and he said something to Shawn Bell like, ‘you’ll never take me out again.'”

While some of the guys like Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Hurts have been grabbing a lot of the headlines, Charlie Brewer has just put his head down, and gone to work.

“He doesn’t talk it, he just shows it,” Denzel Mims said. “He comes to work every day, and shows it in the game.”

“We definitely feed off Charlie,” JaMycal Hasty said. “Charlie is a savage, he’s a competitor, he’s feisty, he’s fiery, he’s a winner.”

“When your best players, will not tolerate things that will cause you to lose,” Matt Rhule said. “You have a chance to win, and I think that stands for Charlie and everybody else.”