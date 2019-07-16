Big 12 Media Days: Midway’s Tanner Mordecai Keeps Plugging Away at OU

ARLINGTON, TX – The Oklahoma Sooners look to capture their fourth consecutive Big 12 Title this upcoming season, and were picked to win the league, thanks to in large part to graduate transfer, Jalen Hurts, coming from Alabama. Hurts will be battling against former Midway product, Tanner Mordecai, for the starting job.

“You know when you come to OU you’re not gonna be handed jobs,” Lincoln Riley said. “I mean certainly not at that position, hopefully not any.”

The last two years, the Heisman Trophy Winner has been Oklahoma quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield in 2017 and Kyler Murray in 2018. Mordecai recognizes the Sooners are under the national spotlight for the quarterback position, however, he’s not letting any distractions interfere with his work ethic.

“Regardless of who is in that room, he works,” Lincoln Riley said. “That’s just kind of who he is as a person, and he doesn’t let the stuff he can’t control, he doesn’t let that both him, he goes about his business, and that’s why he gets better quickly.”