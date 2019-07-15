Big 12 Media Days: New Blood

ARLINGTON, TX – AT&T Stadium is the site of Big 12 Media Days this year. It’s the unofficial start to the season, coincidentally, at the same location it will come to an end, at the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship game. There are four new head coaches in the Big 12 this season, at Kansas, Kansas State, Texas State and West Virginia.

“I don’t envy the task that any four of them have,” Bob Bowlsby said. “They all have to come in and build programs, they all have lots of work to do, and they all have the vision right in the front of their consciousness, that there’s not a lot of days off in the Big 12.”

Two of the four new head coaches were there for the first day of Big 12 Media Days, including Texas Tech’s Matt Wells and Kansas’s Les Miles. Chris Klieman and Neal Brown will be there tomorrow, from Kansas State and West Virginia. The other six returning head coaches, are ready as they can be, to face the four new head coaches.

“Glad to be here,” Gary Patterson said. “We watch all you can watch, to see what’s gonna go on, and how people do things, gonna try and do the best we can to make sure we’re prepared.”