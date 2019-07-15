Big 12 Media Days: TTU New Head Coach, Matt Wells, has Deep Baylor Connections

ARLINGTON, TX – One of the new head coaches in the Big 12, includes Texas Tech’s Matt Wells, who has deep connections to Baylor. Wells has ties to the green and gold through his wife, Jen, and his two sisters, who are Baylor graduates.

“That’s a connection, kind of how I met Matt,” Matt Wells said. “About three or four years ago in Phoenix, I come out of a meeting, and she’s sitting there talking to Matt and his wife, and I introduced myself.

Wells is making the trip to McLane stadium this season, with his Red Raiders, and is now on the other side of the Baylor-Texas Tech rivalry.

“The running joke is that Matt, you need to keep the alumni happy,” Matt Wells said. “I will tell you, at one point, there was a lot of green and gold in the house, not now. I think my wife would say to Matt, I think she probably hopes he goes 11-1.”