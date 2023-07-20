WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Baylor basketball has their loaded conference schedules after the Big 12 released the opponents for both men and women’s basketball on Thursday.

The Baylor Men’s Conference schedule features Home & Away matchups Kansas, Texas, TCU and BYU in addition to first-year Red Raiders head coach Grant McCasland making his return to Waco.

Only four teams from the Big 12 travel to Waco for the Bears to host, highlighted by former Baylor guard LJ Cryer playing against the Bears with Houston.

Baylor also travels to Manhattan to face off against Scott Drew’s former assistant, Jerome Tang, in addition to making the trip to Orlando to play UCF in their inaugural Big 12 season.

Baylor Women’s Basketball also features plenty of key matchups in a stacked conference. A home and away with Texas in their final season in the Big 12 is followed by a matchup back in Waco with former Baylor guard Jaden Owens returning to face her former team.

Meanwhile, the Bears face four opponents on the road only. Two newcomers to the conference headline the competition in BYU and Cincinnati while Baylor plays Oklahoma for the final conference showdown before the Sooners join the SEC.