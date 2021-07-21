Behind Enemy Lines: Iowa State

AMES, IA — After six years of domination by Oklahoma the Iowa State Cyclones look to claim their first-ever Big 12 title in 2021 with a very strong core returning.

Matt Campbell is entering his 7th season as the head coach of the Cyclones and has built them into a consistent contender but a preacher of ‘process’ Campbell knows preseason pub counts for nothing.

“What we’ve talked about is how do you put your ego aside,” he said. “How do we understand process? And how do we understand our purpose? And if we can define those two things, and then work to get better in those areas. Then we’re going to give ourselves an earned opportunity to have confidence going into the fall.”

The Cylcones will visit Waco on September 25th.