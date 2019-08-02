Behind Enemy Lines: Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas — The Big 12 cellar dwelling Kansas Jayhawks made a big move this off season to climb out, bringing in Les Miles to work his mad-hatter magic in Lawrence.

Miles returns to the Big 12 where he spent four seasons leading the Oklahoma State Cowboys, taking them from 4 wins to 9 wins in just three years, and he feels a similar turnaround is capable with the Jayhawks.

“I think we have a better talent base here at Kansas than I had when I went with Oklahoma State,” Miles said.

Miles was known for his ground-and-pound attack at LSU, but he said he doesn’t know what his offense will look like in Lawrence, just yet.

“It doesn’t do you any good to say the style of offense you’re going to run if you don’t have those style of players,” he said. “I think we will have the opportunity to throw the football and run the football with balance. I think our talent is there.”

The Kansas defense will have more continuity than any unit on the team as Clint Bowen returns to lead the defense his 6th straight season in Lawrence.

“I know they’re gonna tackle, I know they’re gonna block, and I know they’re going to have effort and energy,” Miles said. “I can now turn to the game plan and make a difference, but we all have to commit first, that we’re going to play with effort and energy.”

Miles built a winner at Oklahoma State, took LSU to new heights and he believes he can get Kansas back to relevance.

“We were allowed to recruit to a very significant number at Oklahoma State, recruited very well to start,” Miles said. “I think that’s the same thing here. I think we will recruit well, over time, and I think you will see that this Kansas team is much more talented than their record shows.”

The Jayhawks welcome the bears into Lawrence on the final weekend of the regular season on November 30th.