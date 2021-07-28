Behind Enemy Lines: Texas

AUSTIN — Steve Sarkisian arrives in Austin as the latest coach to try and breath life into a Texas program that has struggled over the last decade going just 65-48 since 2012.

Sark’s answer to get this program going in the right direction is simple; work.

“We can’t sit back and relax and think, because we’ve got a great stadium, because we got great resources, because we’ve got the five star four star players that we just sprinkle a little magical fairy dust and all said we’re a really good football team,” he said. “You know winning is hard”

Sarkisian will have to replace quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Casey Thompson and Hudson Card appear to be the front runners with Thompson coming off a dazzling performance in the Alamo Bowl last year.

“Casey Thompson is a guy who been in the program a little bit longer,” he said. “Everybody remembers what he did in the Alamo Bowl, very athletic guy, very driven, very focused, high football IQ.”

Consistency has been a big problem for Texas since 2009 so Sarkisian has been instilling that from the beginning.

“We have to chase greatness every day. We don’t pick and choose what day we’re going to decide to work really hard. That’s just who we are and that’s in our DNA.”

Baylor will host Texas on October 30th at McLane Stadium.