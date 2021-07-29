Behind Enemy Lines: Texas Tech

LUBBOCK — Matt Wells enters his third season in Lubbock still looking for his first trip to the postseason with the Red Raiders.

“As we head into this to this third season, [we’re] looking up to become bowl eligible and to get to the month of November and compete for a championship will be the goal of this program always.”

Tech’s biggest problem over the last decade has been consistency, even with good to great quarterback play in that time. But last year quarterback was a bit of a weak point on the Red Raider offense, something Oregon transfer Tyler Shough looks to remedy in 2021.

“I think top to bottom, that room is better than it’s ever been in the three years,” Wells said. “I’ve been at Texas Tech going into our third season. You know, I think as coaches, we we put the talent in there, and that’s up to those guys to compete. And it’ll be as good a fight as we’ve had in that position.”

The Texas Tech defense has never been their strong suit but has made steady improvements over the last few seasons, something that will need to continue in 2021.

“We improved from really not very good in 2019 to to OK and a lot of areas last year,” Wells said. “But we need to make a jump. We’ve been in a lot of them the last two years. You need to win a couple, especially early, to give your guys confidence and momentum as the season. You know, I think lingers on.”

Texas Tech and Baylor will meet in the final game of the regular season, November 27th at McLane Stadium.