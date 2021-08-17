Big 12 Announces Game Threshold Policy

IRIVING — The Big 12 Conference announced their game-threshold policy on Tuesday stating that a team that does not have enough student athletes to compete (for any reason, COVID included) will be credited with a forfeit loss.

Conversely the opponent will be credited with a win. A forfeit can be declared ‘at any point before a completed contest, and when possible would occur prior to the visiting team commencing travel.’

If both teams are unable to compete it will be declared a ‘No Contest’ and if needed ‘an unbalanced tiebreaker would be utilized to determine Conference championship participants in football or championship seeding in other sports.’

The Conference also said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby retains discretion to declare a ‘No Contest’ in the case of extraordinary circumstances.