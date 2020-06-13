Big 12 Basketball Coaches Designate Election Day as an Off Day

WACO -- Six Central Texas baseball stars were among the 160 that had their named called in the shortened 2020 MLB Draft.

Nick Loftin was drafted out of Baylor, Connor Phillips was drafted out of McLennan while Bailey Horn was drafted out of Auburn by way of McLennan. Texas A&M had three players called in the top 50 picks. That call was a momentous moment in each of their lives, and Aggie outfielder Zach DeLoach was still pinching himself a day later.