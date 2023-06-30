IRVING, TX (FOX 44) — After nearly a year of negotiations, the Big 12 Conference finalized a media rights deal with ESPN/FOX to extend their contract through the 2030-2031 season.

Sources: The Big 12 has signed and executed its long-form television contracts with FOX and ESPN for the TV deal slated to begin in July of 2025. The deal runs through 2031. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 30, 2023

The deal comes after the three media giants almost reached a deal in late October of 2022 but never made it official. The media rights deal extends the contract slated to end in 2025 another six years.

The Big 12 conference also expects to play weekday games as part of the new deal, meaning Friday games could be added to schedules as early as 2025.