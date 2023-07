BOULDER, CO (FOX 44) — The Buffaloes are running toward a return to the Big 12 in 2024 the conference announced on Thursday afternoon.

A statement from the Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/UtGgY5WnTf — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 27, 2023

Colorado returns to the Big 12 after leaving for the Pac 12 conference in 2011. Rumors started earlier in the week of a possible move to the conference before the team confirmed the jump for the 2024 athletic season.