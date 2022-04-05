IRVING, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced that he will step away from his position later this year. This comes after he served in this position for the past 10 years.

Bowlsby came to the Big 12 in 2012 after serving as the athletic director at Stanford, Iowa and Northern Iowa.

During his tenure, the Big 12 has won 25 NCAA team championships, with the most recent one coming Monday night when the Kansas Jayhawks won the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“I truly believe the Big 12 and our member institutions are in a strong position now and as we look into the future,” Bowlsby said. “As such, this is an appropriate time for me to step away from the Commissioner’s role so that the next leader of the Conference can take the reins on these significant matters that will come to the forefront before the end of the term of my employment agreement in 2025 to set the stage for the Big 12’s future ongoing success.”

According to the conference, Bowlsby will remain as the commissioner until the appointment of his replacement. At that time, he will then transition into a new interim role within the Big 12, subject to an agreement between himself and the new commissioner.