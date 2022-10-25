WACO, TX (FOX 44) — At the Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Tipoff Luncheon on Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark continued to preach an aggressive mentality when it comes to conference expansion.

“I’ve telegraphed my intentions,” Yormark said. “You know I decided I want to take a different approach. I’m going to telegraph I want to be very transparent, open and honest in my desires to go national, to expand,”

Since Oklahoma and Texas announced that they would leave the Big 12 for the SEC, the conference went and added four new teams. BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will all join the Big 12 ahead of the 2023-24 sports season.

“We bring in four new schools, we go from 40 million people in our geographic footprint to 75 million,” said Yormark. “So we’re truly on our way to becoming national, but I want more.”