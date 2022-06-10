IRVING, TX (FOX 44) — The Big 12 Conference sent out a series of tweets on Friday to announce that new members Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will all join the conference on July 1, 2023.

This comes after all three schools reached an exit agreement with their current conference, the AAC.

The AAC also released a statement on Friday, confirming that the remaining members of the conference voted to terminate those schools’ memberships on the July 1st date.

“I would like to thank UCF President Alexander Cartwright, Cincinnati President Neville Pinto and Houston President Renu Khator – as well as Tulane President Michael Fitts, who is chair of our Board of Directors – for their efforts and leadership to arrive at a sensible resolution to the three schools’ departure from the conference,“ said AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco.

With the additions of these three schools, along with BYU next summer, the Big 12 Conference is set to become a 14-team conference for two full athletic seasons. At that point, Oklahoma and Texas are set to leave for the SEC.