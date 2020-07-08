Despite Canceled State Fair, Texas and Oklahoma Plan to Play at the Cotton Bowl

KWKT - FOX 44
by: Matt Roberts
WACO — Even with the Texas State Fair announcing their cancellation of the 2020 Fair Texas and Oklahoma are still planning to play their rivalry game at the famed Cotton Bowl.
Statement from UT AD Chris Del Conte after announcement that State Fair of Texas has been canceled. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/qLUtXZpei5
Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione on cancellation of State of Fair of Texas: “We understand and respect the decision made by the State Fair of Texas and acknowledge that it was an extremely difficult one. (cont.)
Castiglione, take II: "Our hope remains that we can play the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl, but obviously every aspect of our season requires constant monitoring and planning." (cont.)
