Despite Canceled State Fair, Texas and Oklahoma Plan to Play at the Cotton Bowl

Big 12

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO — Even with the Texas State Fair announcing their cancellation of the 2020 Fair Texas and Oklahoma are still planning to play their rivalry game at the famed Cotton Bowl.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44