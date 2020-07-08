Despite Canceled State Fair, Texas and Oklahoma Plan to Play at the Cotton Bowl

WACO, TX - Baylor's defense lost more than half of their starters; however, with a defensive oriented head coach in Dave Aranda, and linebacker Terrel Bernard, it won't take long to get up to speed. Bernard earned eight All-Big 12 Preseason Honors, after dominating his sophomore season. I caught up SicEm365 Radio Talk Show Host/Program Director, David Smoak, on Baylor's defense heading into 2020.

"Clay Johnston goes down, Matt Rhule and Company said this guy can play," David Smoak said. "And we had seen flashes of Terrel Bernard, at the very first game at Oklahoma State, he returns a fumble, that was a strip sack, for a touchdown that sealed the game. He stepped up big time and that wasn't just one moment, he was fantastic at the end of the year, replacing perhaps what was the heart and soul of that defense. I expect big things out of Terrel Bernard and I think a lot of players will feed off of him."