Down Year for The Big 12? Not so Fast Says TCU’s Gary Patterson

WACO — The Big 12 Conference features just one undefeated team after 3 weeks of play after another round of upsets this past weekend.

Oklahoma State sits alone at 3-0 with Iowa State and Kansas State sharing 2-0 conference marks. The other 7 teams are either 1-1 like Texas or 0-2 like Oklahoma.

But TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson doesn’t want to hear about a conference that is down just because Oklahoma and Texas are struggling.

“Number one, it really bothers me that we base everything whether our league is good or bad or on whether Oklahoma and Texas are good,” Patterson said in Monday’s teleconference. “To be honest with you, we have a lot of good football teams and we always have had a lot of a lot of good football teams. So going forward we just just need to keep improving our league from top to bottom and keep doing the things we need to do.”