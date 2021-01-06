Former University High Star Comes to Waco Riding High

WACO — Former University Trojan Umoja “Mo” Gibson will return to Waco tomorrow night with his Oklahoma Sooners who face 2nd ranked Baylor at 8:00pm.

Gibson is the reining Big 12 player of the week after a 29 point outing against Oklahoma where he went 8 of 11 from three. Baylor knows they have to keep an eye on the Sooners red-hot hometown kid.

“I’ve seen his last game,” Junior Davion Mitchell said. “He played really well. He shot the ball real well. We’ve just got to make sure that we try not to let him get hot. We’ve got to try to slow him down.”

Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew knows Gibson well and knows how he dangerous he can be for the high-flying Sooners offense.

“He’s somebody who can really score,” Drew said. “He’s a great young man. I had a chance to get to know him, and I’m excited for his success. I followed him at North Texas, but he’s somebody that is capable putting 30 up on any given night.”