Horns Hit The Gas After Shutout at A&M

AUSTIN — The Texas Longhorns will open their College World Series run against Mississippi State on Sunday night at TD Ameritrade Park.

Texas opened the season against Mississippi State in February part of an up and down start to the season. But it was actually a shutout at Texas A&M that allowed the Horns to catch their footing winning 17 of their next 18 sparking a run to Omaha.

“Coming out of the Aggie game where we got shut out, we made a commitment to our lineup,” Head Coach David Pierce said. “And I think that these some players minds of okay, I don’t have to look over my shoulder. I’ve earned the right to start, which is gonna allow me to fell, and I’m going to get comfortable in the box and go play. And I think that’s the biggest turning point, and then probably the continual growth of Pete Hanson to get to the weekend.”