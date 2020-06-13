Longhorn Athletes Push For Changes at The University of Texas

Texas head coach Tom Herman, center, takes the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Rice Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A group of Texas Longhorns football players and other athletes are urging the school to rename several campus buildings, change the traditional school song and donate money to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

A two-page unsigned note posted on social media said the football team will participate in team activities but won’t help recruiting or participate in alumni events. The letter said the players want the school to address their issues before the fall semester starts in August.