LUBBOCK, TX (FOX 44) — Scott Drew has another former assistant joining the Big 12 coaching ranks after Texas Tech agreed to a six-year, $18,000,000 deal with Grant McCasland to be the Red Raiders new head basketball coach.

News: North Texas beats UAB and wins the NIT. Next up: Mean Green coach Grant McCasland will be leaving UNT to accept a six-year, $18 million deal to coach Texas Tech, sources told CBS Sports.



More: UNT will promote associate HC Ross Hodge to replace McCasland, sources said. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 31, 2023

McCasland joined Scott Drew’s staff as an assistant from 2011-2016 before taking head coaching jobs at Arkansas State and North Texas.

During his time at North Texas, McCasland led the Mean Green to a 135-65 record to go along with an NCAA Tournament win and two NIT appearances, winning the NIT championship this year.

McCasland joins Kansas State’s Jerome Tang as the only other head coach in the Big 12 to serve under Scott Drew as an assistant.