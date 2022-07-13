ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — New Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark made his first public appearance in the role on Wednesday, as he took the stage at Big 12 Football Media Days.

The conference announced the hire back in June, as he will take over for Bob Bowlsby, who announced in April that he would step down after 10 years.

Yormark enters the college athletics landscape in a particularly crazy time, with conference realignment at an all-time high.

During his press conference at AT&T Stadium, Yormark where the Big 12 stands when it comes to realignment, amongst other topics.

“I think it’s fair to say I’ve received a lot of phone calls, a lot of interest,” Yormark said. “People understand the direction of the Big 12, and we’re exploring those levels of interest.”

He also said that he wants to shift the view of the Big 12 to make it “a little bit more national, a little younger, hipper, cooler.”

In terms of the teams currently set to leave the conference, Yormark did not rule out allowing Oklahoma and Texas to leave early, but did say “it’s important that whatever happens is in the best interest of this conference.”

Yormark will officially begin his role as Big 12 Commissioner full time on August 1st, 2022.