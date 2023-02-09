DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — The departure of Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12 Conference will now take place a year earlier than anticipated, as the two schools will head to the SEC in 2024.

This comes after the schools and the conference came to an agreement that will see them pay the Big 12 $100 million each in exit fees.

Prior to this announcement, OU and UT were set to leave the conference on June 30th, 2025.

“As I have consistently stated, the Conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was in our best interest for Oklahoma and Texas to depart prior to June 30, 2025,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said. “By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning.”