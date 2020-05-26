Oklahoma Plans to Keep Football Players Off Campus Until July 1st

NORMAN, Ok — The University of Oklahoma announced Tuesday that it plans to keep it’s facilities closed to football athletes until July 1st.

The Big 12 announced late Friday that football athletes could return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning June 15th.

Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley believes this is the best course of action given the information they have.

“We have received tremendous guidance from highly respected medical professionals, and we will follow their recommendations,” Riley said. “We understand that the well-being of our student-athletes is at the top of our responsibilities. That’s why we will be diligent in how we manage everything from the way we relate to each other to the cleaning of our facilities and beyond.

