Oklahoma women’s coach Coale retires after 3 Final Fours

(AP) Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale is retiring after 25 years leading the program.

Coale is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame this summer.

She led three Oklahoma teams to the Final Four, and the Sooners reached the national title game in 2002.

She is a four-time Big 12 Coach of the Year who led the Sooners to six Big 12 regular-season and four Big 12 tournament titles. She finished her college coaching career with a 512-293 record.