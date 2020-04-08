OSU’s Mike Gundy Wants to Be Back to Work By May 1st

STILLWATER, Oklahoma — In a sports world that is filled with uncertainty and constantly shifting sands, an Oklahoma State Head Football Coach wants to get back to some semblance of normalcy.

On a conference call with the media on Tuesday Gundy outlined a plan to get his guys back in the building by May 1st.

“How fast that can happen based on the tests that are available, I can’t say right now, but that’s the plan,” Gundy said. “We have to have a plan, and the plan right now is for them to start on May 1. It might get backed up two weeks. I don’t know, I can’t make that call, but if it does, we’ll start with the employees of this company, the ones that come in this building. Then we’ll bring the players in, and slowly but surely we’ll test them all in.”

He also said it’s important for football, particularly in the State of Oklahoma, to return.

“We need to get back to playing football, for a variety of reasons when the medical people say we can,” Gundy said. “We don’t need to let one or two months, take that away from us. There’s too many people that are relying on it, we got to have a plan and so let’s just stay on schedule. Everybody needs to relax. Okay. And I’m not taking away from the danger of people getting sick. You have the virus, stay healthy. Try to do what we can to help people that are sick and we’re losing lives, which is just terrible. But then the second part of it is that we still have to schedule and continue to move forward as life goes on and do everything we can help those people.”

The Big 12 has banned any in-person gatherings until May 31st, as part of a revised list of policies issued on March 29th.