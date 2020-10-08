Red River Rivalry Has Not Lost it’s Luster to Texas’ Herman

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma head into their annual border rivalry with a twist.

This year its the Longhorns bringing the most experience at quarterback. Senior Sam Ehlinger will join a handful of Longhorns who have started the game in Dallas’ Cotton Bowl four times.

Ehlinger leads the nation with 14 touchdown passes but has just one career victory win over Oklahoma. Oklahoma is leaning on talented but still unproven freshman Spencer Rattler. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley says Rattler is ready for the moment.