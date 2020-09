NORMAN, Oklahoma — (AP) Spencer Rattler is the next man up in the Oklahoma quarterback factory.

Coach Lincoln Riley has named Rattler the starter over Tanner Mordecai heading into the fifth-ranked Sooners’ opener Sept. 12 against Missouri State.

Rattler is a redshirt freshman and the Big 12’s Preseason Newcomer of the Year. He was the consensus No. 1 quarterback nationally in the 2019 recruiting class.

Oklahoma is picked by most experts to win the Big 12 again.