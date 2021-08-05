Steve Sarkisian on SEC Talk: ‘Our Bulls-Eye got a Little Bit Bigger’

AUSTIN — When the Texas Longhorns open fall camp on Friday it will be one of their final few as members of the Big 12.

The Horns and Sooners have been the talk of the college football world as they plan a landscape altering move to the SEC.

New Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisan praised the SEC but also said the Horns have some unfinished business in the Big 12.

“When we get to that point, we’ll worry about it,” he said. “But quite frankly — just as we touched on this with the team, we’ve got a lot of unfinished business here in the Big 12 that that we want to make sure we take care of, and this is this year’s the start of it.”

Sarkisian acknowledged the talk among the remaining Big 12 schools over the past few weeks let them know they will undoubtedly be getting everyone’s best shot.

“Clearly, I think coming out of this in the talk of what’s happened, our Bull’s-Eye got a little bit bigger,” he said. “We can’t be naive to that, and do what’s necessary for us to have success.”