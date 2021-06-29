TCU Men’s Basketball placed on Probation

TCU head coach Jamie Dixon signals as TCU plays Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kansas won 93-64. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NCAA has placed the TCU men’s basketball program on three years’ probation. It has also punished a former assistant coach it says accepted $6,000 from a business management company and then lied to the school about it.

The case is the latest development in a federal corruption case tied to college basketball. TCU was fined $5,000 and 1% of its men’s basketball budget. Former assistant Corey Barker was given a five-year show-cause penalty.

That requires any school that employs him to prove to the NCAA he can perform athletic-related duties.