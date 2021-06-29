TCU Men’s Basketball placed on Probation

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The NCAA has placed the TCU men’s basketball program on three years’ probation. It has also punished a former assistant coach it says accepted $6,000 from a business management company and then lied to the school about it.
The case is the latest development in a federal corruption case tied to college basketball. TCU was fined $5,000 and 1% of its men’s basketball budget. Former assistant Corey Barker was given a five-year show-cause penalty.
That requires any school that employs him to prove to the NCAA he can perform athletic-related duties.