AUSTIN — Texas Guard Andrew Jones was named the Big 12 Male Sportsperson of the year on Wednesday.

Jones the younger brother of former Lady Bear Alexis Jones, returned to the floor this season after his battle with leukemia.

He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention accolades, as he ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.5 points per game and was third on the team in assists (1.9 apg) and steals (23).

to see the full release, click here.