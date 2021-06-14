Texas Baseball Clinches 37th Trip to The College World Series

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Trey Faltine drove in three runs with a pair of doubles and Cam Williams hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning after walking his first four times up and scoring three times as No. 2 overall seed Texas breezed into the College World Series with a 12-4 victory over South Florida, sweeping the Austin Super Regional.

The Bulls (31-30) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Jarrett Eaton’s two-run bases-loaded single, but the Longhorns (47-15) answered with four runs in the top of the second to take the lead for good.