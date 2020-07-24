Texas’ Herman Says Coaches are Leaning on Each Other Getting Through COVID-19

HOUSTON — Texas Head Coach Tom Herman said on Thursday in a virtual visit with the Touchdown Club of Houston that he thinks football will be played this season.

He said he is preparing as if they will kick off against South Florida on Saturday September 5th, and that the COVID-19 cases on his team have been improving for the last few weeks.

During this difficult time Herman said he has shared conversations with several in the coaching community about how to handle these challenging times including Baylor’s Dave Aranda.

“I had Dave Aranda call me,” he said. “You know Dave and I went to college together and this is his first head coaching job ever, at Baylor. He called me right around spring break when this thing first started he said what’s going on I said I have no idea. I said Nick Saban doesn’t have any idea you know Dabo Swinney doesn’t have any idea. There is nobody on this planet has been through this, to this magnitude before. But the cool thing about our profession is it’s one big fraternity.”

Aranda and Herman are slated to meet on the football field on October 31st, in Austin.