Texas is Planning for 50% Capacity at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium

AUSTIN — The University of Texas is planning to fill Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium to 50% capacity this fall.

In a survey sent to season ticket holders Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said he expects all season ticket holders to have an opportunity for season tickets.

“As we continue to work closely with the Governor’s office and follow state guidelines for social distancing, we anticipate seating at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium to be at reduced capacity. As of today, capacity is limited to percent.”

Letter from UT AD Chris del Conte to season ticket holders. Expecting 50% capacity at home games. pic.twitter.com/pbmaud1KBK — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) July 20, 2020

Texas is scheduled to open the season on September 5th against The University of South Florida.