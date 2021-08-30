Texas Preps for Louisiana with Hudson Card as Their Starter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has picked Hudson Card as his No. 1 quarterback for the season-opener against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette.

Card has just one career completion for No. 21 Texas but won the job over fourth-year player Casey Thompson.

Thompson had dazzled with four touchdown passes in last season’s Alamo Bowl after spending most of the past three season sitting behind Sam Ehlinger.

Sarkisian noted that neither has started a college game and said both will play Saturday against the Ragin’ Cajuns.