Texas’ Shaefer Looks Forward to More Battles With Mulkey, Baylor

WACO, Texas — Baylor has had a stranglehold on the Big 12 in Women’s basketball posting an 87-3 conference mark in the last five years.

In that span the Lady Bears have gone 11-1 against the Texas Longhorns who are trying to play catch-up with their IH 35 rivals and have brought in Vic Schaefer, who took Mississippi State to back-to-back National Title games in 2017 and 2018, to try and close the gap with the Lady Bears.

Schaefer beat Baylor and Mulkey on their way to the 2017 Final Four so he is familiar with her and the quality teams she fields and he’s looking forward to their battles in the Big 12.

“She’s done it there a lot like we did it here built it from the ground up, and then has sustained it,” he said. “Again the hardest thing is not to build it, The hardest thing is to sustain it and I’ve known coach Mulkey a long time and have had so much respect for her throughout her days in her career, and the, the opportunity to go to battle against her many many times during my career and have learned a lot in our confrontations and competitions.”

