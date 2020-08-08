Texas Tech AD Apologizes to Team After Firing Stollings

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt has publicly apologized to players on the women’s basketball team for what they experienced under coach Marlene Stollings.

The school fired Stollings on Thursday, a day after a scathing newspaper report alleging a culture of abuse in her program. Hocutt said Friday that the school had already conducted an in-depth review of the coach’s two seasons with the program before that report.

Hocutt says Stollings’ contract was terminated “with cause based on objectionable behavior.” That distinction would relieve Texas Tech from financial obligations for the final four seasons remaining on the deal.