Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Coach Fired A Day After Abuse Allegations Surface

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has fired women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings. The decision comes a day after a scathing newspaper report alleging a culture of abuse in her program.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in the USA Today story he thought progress was being made in communication in the program. But he fired Stollings after two days of meetings with players.

Players made claims of demeaning and threatening comments from coaches and staff members in season-ending exit interview over both of Stollings’ seasons at Texas Tech.