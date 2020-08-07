Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Coach Fired A Day After Abuse Allegations Surface

Big 12
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech has fired women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings. The decision comes a day after a scathing newspaper report alleging a culture of abuse in her program.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt said in the USA Today story he thought progress was being made in communication in the program. But he fired Stollings after two days of meetings with players.

Players made claims of demeaning and threatening comments from coaches and staff members in season-ending exit interview over both of Stollings’ seasons at Texas Tech.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44